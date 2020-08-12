TCF National Bank Raises Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 491,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Baxter International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,473,000 after acquiring an additional 842,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.50. 180,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

