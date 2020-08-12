TCF National Bank Sells 403 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

TCF National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

TJX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.74. 263,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,071. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

