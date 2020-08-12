TCW Group Inc. Has $64.71 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,545 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Chubb worth $64,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.22. 100,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

