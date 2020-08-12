TCW Group Inc. Sells 122,749 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,749 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $63,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,499,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.