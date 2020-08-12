TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 4.9% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 85,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 36,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 28.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,165,000 after purchasing an additional 308,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 43.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 306,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.