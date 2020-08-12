Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) dropped 16.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.29, approximately 407,245 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,741,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

TRVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Trevena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $291.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth about $111,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 13.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,691 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 23.1% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 186.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

