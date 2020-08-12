Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) dropped 16.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.29, approximately 407,245 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,741,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

TRVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Trevena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $291.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth about $111,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 13.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,691 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 23.1% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 186.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit