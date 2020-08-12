United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives €36.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.41 ($42.83).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

ETR:UTDI traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €40.37 ($47.49). 257,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €41.21 ($48.48). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

