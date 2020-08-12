United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives €36.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.41 ($42.83).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

ETR:UTDI traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €40.37 ($47.49). 257,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €41.21 ($48.48). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit