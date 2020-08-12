Urban Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,187 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,770 call options.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. 124,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,717 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

