Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,480. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

