Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.90. 18,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

