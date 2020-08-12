VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.65. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 341,013 shares traded.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $885.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 1,341,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 987,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 310,001 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 42.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,032,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 604,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit