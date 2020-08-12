VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.65. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 341,013 shares traded.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $885.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 1,341,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 987,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 310,001 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 42.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,032,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 604,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.