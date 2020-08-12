Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.77. 11,549,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,845,331. The company has a market capitalization of $384.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.78.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

