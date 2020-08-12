Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.72. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 44,357 shares changing hands.

WPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Washington Prime Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 96,908 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 328.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 70,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

