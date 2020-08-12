Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

DIS traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.71. 761,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. The firm has a market cap of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

