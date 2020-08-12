Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $26.45 on Wednesday, reaching $1,506.99. The company had a trading volume of 53,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,006.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,487.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,377.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.