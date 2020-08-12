Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $771,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1,019.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.02. 737,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.44.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $371,223.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

