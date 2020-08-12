Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,022,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $958,938,000 after buying an additional 295,674 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Intel by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,871 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Intel by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

INTC stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. 1,786,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,651,852. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.