Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Gap Down to $49.21

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.95, but opened at $49.21. Wheaton Precious Metals shares last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 67,429 shares traded.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 187.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

