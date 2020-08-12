Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Gap Down to $5.80

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.80. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 675,029 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 410.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,576 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $3,163,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,682,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $5,953,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

