Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Bank Of Princeton posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. 1,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $129.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

