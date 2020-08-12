Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.43. 34,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,813. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 7,196.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1,124.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 293,835 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 56,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 16.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit