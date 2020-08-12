Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.43. 34,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,813. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 7,196.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1,124.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 293,835 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 56,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 16.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.