ZEON Network (ZEON) Price Down 26.3% This Week

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitMart and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00134550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.78 or 0.01779255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00123763 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

