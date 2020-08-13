273 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

KMB traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $158.33. 27,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average of $140.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

