32 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,517.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,488.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,377.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.