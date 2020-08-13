Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.11. The stock had a trading volume of 125,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

