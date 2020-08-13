Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.28. The stock had a trading volume of 76,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.04. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $232.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

