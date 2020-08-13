Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADM. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,231 ($29.17).
Shares of ADM traded up GBX 183 ($2.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,708 ($35.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,356.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,279.87. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 22.89 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,525 ($33.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.
