Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADM. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,231 ($29.17).

Shares of ADM traded up GBX 183 ($2.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,708 ($35.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,356.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,279.87. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 22.89 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,525 ($33.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) per share. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.22%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

