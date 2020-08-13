Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.68. The stock had a trading volume of 443,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,876,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

