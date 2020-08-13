Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

GOOG stock traded up $13.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,519.64. The company had a trading volume of 79,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,139. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,487.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,378.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.