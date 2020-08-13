Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $7.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,514.09. 79,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,139. The company has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,487.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,378.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

