Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,517.98. 63,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,488.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,377.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

