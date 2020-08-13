Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,517.98. 63,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,840. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,488.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,377.80. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

