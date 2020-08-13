Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,658,492. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

