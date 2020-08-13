Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,490 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10,812.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 98,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $198.13. The company had a trading volume of 333,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,845,498. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $384.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.73.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit