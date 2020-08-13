Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,490 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10,812.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 98,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $198.13. The company had a trading volume of 333,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,845,498. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $384.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.73.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

