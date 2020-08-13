Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $417.06. The company had a trading volume of 56,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,618. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $423.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

