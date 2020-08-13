Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 721,026 shares of company stock worth $135,591,548. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.06. 190,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,395. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,085.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.89 and its 200 day moving average is $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $209.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

