Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HD. Nomura raised their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.87.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.61. The stock had a trading volume of 144,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. The stock has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.