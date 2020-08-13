Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

AIT stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.62. 2,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,511.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.