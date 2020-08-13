Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARCT. WBB Securities lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.56.

ARCT traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,504. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 3.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

