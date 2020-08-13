ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 5,300 ($69.29) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.76) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Investec raised ASOS to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,582 ($46.83) to GBX 4,820 ($63.01) in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,650 ($34.65) to GBX 3,400 ($44.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.60) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,005.53 ($52.37).

ASOS stock traded up GBX 560 ($7.32) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,780 ($62.49). 1,065,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,510. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 33.04 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,931 ($51.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,492.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,824.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($36.25) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($65,255.59).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

