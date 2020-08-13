Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Atreca stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 5,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $394.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.39. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $29.35.

Get Atreca alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCEL shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $174,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $63,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,723. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.