Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.01 and a quick ratio of 21.01. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.