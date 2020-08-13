BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) Announces Earnings Results

BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BBQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. BBQ has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

Get BBQ alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.