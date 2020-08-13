Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative net margin of 463.52% and a negative return on equity of 185.80%.

Shares of BIOC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,586,867. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Biocept from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

