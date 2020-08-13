Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.02. 6,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,383. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLBD. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

