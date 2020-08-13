Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.74. 126,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,182. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

