Brokerages Set CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) PT at $82.47

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 402,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,983,827. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

