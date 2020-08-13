Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.01. 593,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,204,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

