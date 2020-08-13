Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 3,016 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4,323.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 932,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $119.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,120. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

