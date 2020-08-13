Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after acquiring an additional 438,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 670,952 shares of company stock valued at $78,308,456 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of PG traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $135.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

